Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Wedding Videographer Was Steven Spielberg

Gwyneth Paltrow paid a visit to “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, where the Goop founder discussed what it’s been like having Steven Spielberg as a godfather.

“He always has a video camera in his hands,” Paltrow said of Spielberg, “so any family event, Fourth of July, Thanksgiving, whatever the case may be, he’s always videoing. So yes, he definitely has videoed me over the years.”

In fact, Paltrow revealed that the acclaimed director of films ranging from “Jaws” to “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” was “actually the only person who was videoing at my wedding two-and-a-half years ago, so I guess I had a pretty good videographer.”

“Did he charge you?” asked host Kelly Clarkson jokingly.

Earlier in the interview, Clarkson asked Paltrow about her role as “patient zero” in the thriller “Contagion”, asking if she thought that what took place in the movie “could ever really happen in our lifetime?”

“Oh my gosh, can you believe it?” Paltrow responded. “It’s just nuts. You know, it’s funny, when we were making the movie, when we were on the set, I remember the producer and writer saying, ‘No, this is gonna happen,’ because the writer had been researching these kind of viruses, and he’s like, ‘We’re due for one, it’s gonna happen in our lifetime.’ And I just thought, ‘I can’t even think about that, it’s just way too scary to even fathom,’ and I can’t believe that it actually has happened.”