Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor Announces New Career Path

Connor Cruise is breaking into the BBQ business.

The former actor, 26, who is the son of Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman and has appeared in movies like “Seven Pounds” and “Red Dawn”, is branching out on a new career path.

According to his latest Instagram post, Connor plans on becoming a barbecue influencer.

He wrote: “After many friends telling me I have finally decided to start a food IG @connorsmeatshack with my bestie @kimj526. Give it a follow if you like backyard steaks, bourbon, chicken, or really whatever we are feeling like that day.”

Later, he created a @ConnorsMeatShack Instagram account where he shares his latest grilling experiments like ribeye steaks, wagyu brisket and chicken shawarma.

Connor is the second oldest child of Tom and Kidman. The former couple, who were married for 11 years, also share Isabelle, 28. Tom later welcomed daughter Suri with ex-wife Katie Holmes while Kidman and her husband Keith Urban share Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 10.