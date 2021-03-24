The Village People Slam Grammys, Reject Invitation To Join Hall Of Fame

The Village People were invited to be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame this year, but that won’t be happening after the disco superstars flat-out refused the offer.

Speaking with TMZ, Village People founder Victor Willis (a.k.a. the cop) said the group is passing on the invitation because the Hall of Fame is “lacking,” and is “not taken seriously by the Recording Academy.”

As Willis pointed out, inductees into the Grammy Hall of Fame get zero mention during the Grammy Awards, and there’s not even an induction ceremony.

Willis added that until the Grammys “get their act together,” he and the other Village People have no interest in the Hall of Fame.

In fact, he doubled down by revealing that when the group releases a new album later this year, they don’t even plan to submit it for Grammy consideration.

ET Canada has reached out to the Recording Academy for comment.

This isn’t the first time that Willis has clashed with the Recording Academy. Back in 2017, he accused the Grammys of having a secret committee (something that The Weeknd has also alleged) aimed at overriding Grammy voters in order to weed out Black performers.

In a letter he sent to the President Of The Recording Academy, TMZ reported, Willis alleged that these committees “override the decision of Grammy voters in the event the select committee does not like who the Grammy voter has chosen… The question is how many African Americans are on that committee? If certain people at the Grammys don’t like who the voters have chosen, a Grammy committee will simply override the voters and subsequently select who they think should win. Like Adele, maybe?”