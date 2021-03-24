Tori Spelling Names Ryan Seacrest In NSFW Game On ‘Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump’

Click to share this via email

Tori Spelling is looking back at her love life during her time on “Beverly Hills, 90210”.

The actress, 47, made an appearance on Lisa Vanderpump’s new show, “Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump” when she revealed she should have “slept” with Ryan Seacrest.

In the episode, Spelling, Vanderpump and fellow guest Jeff Lewis played a game of “Never Have I Ever.”

“Which celebrity should you have slept with that you didn’t?” Vanderpump asked.

“Ryan Seacrest. It was when he first started,” Spelling responded. “I didn’t know, I was on ‘90210’ and I was like, ‘Oh, whatever.’ I would’ve been dating up!”

She later added, “I could be a Kardashian right now.”

Seacrest made a cameo on “90210” in 2000, during the show’s final season. He filmed scenes with Spelling (Donna Martin) and Daniel Cosgrove (Matt Durning) on the set of a fake game show.

Seacrest famously went on to host “American Idol” and serves as executive producer on “Keeping Up With The Kardashians”.