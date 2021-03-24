Lauren Graham Talks ‘Mighty Ducks: Game-Changers’ & The ‘Gilmore Girls’ Clause She Puts In All Her Contracts

Lauren Graham paid a visit to SiriusXM’s “EW Live” to promote her new Disney+ series, “The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers”.

Describing her onscreen chemistry with co-star Emilio Estevez, she joked, “I seem to find myself in this dynamic of like trying to get a very stoic curmudgeonly Eeyore, to, like, respond to my antics.”

Graham described that dynamic in musical terms. “You know, I’ve, I’ve said this before, but when we were doing ‘Parenthood’ and I had a little bit of that vibe with Ray Romano, my boyfriend said, ‘It’s like, you’re a piccolo and he’s the bassoon.’ And it’s just like a great duet, you know, like you can’t, you know, you don’t want two piccolos or two bassoons. But so this is, I’ve found my new bassoon.”

She also revealed that in case “Gilmore Girls” creator Amy Sherman-Palladino (who’s currently producing “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) decides to revive the series, she has flexibility to do that built into her contracts.

“I put that window into all my new jobs just in case,” she explained.

“And it’s not, I don’t want to start any new rumours,” she added. “It’s not for any concrete reason, except that I have a loyalty and an openness to working with her, first of all. And because we could never have predicted that in the past. So that door is open. Is it creatively warranted? Is it, you know, something? I don’t know. I don’t know. But yes, technically yes.”