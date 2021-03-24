Jessica Alba Reveals The ‘Meaningful’ Reason She Stepped Away From Hollywood

Jessica Alba’s transition to successful actress to successful entrepreneur with her business venture, The Honest Company, took a lot of people by surprise.

In a new interview with Romper, Alba opens up about the surprising motivation that led her to step back from Hollywood and do something that brought her more of a sense of purpose.

“My motivation was not like, ‘Am I ever going to get hired again?’ Frankly, I was at the top of my career,” she said of her decision to scale back her acting work a decade ago.

RELATED: Jessica Alba Reveals Her Kids Think She’s ‘The Most Cringey Mom’

“I couldn’t go back to what I was doing before and be authentic. I just couldn’t,” she admitted.

“I just didn’t care about it anymore the same way. It was something bigger. I felt like if I was going to, I guess, sort of get this platform, what can I do with it that could be meaningful and make a difference,” Alba explained.

However, she certainly isn’t saying there wasn’t a lot of hard work involved.

“Building a brand and building a business is f**king impossible,” she said.

“And to be good at it and for it to thrive and scale, it is really hard. If anything, I was like, ‘Do I really want to do this?’ It took me three-and-a-half years just to find partners to even join me, and I got lots of rejection. I had to learn how to build decks.”

RELATED: Jessica Alba Says COVID-19 Pandemic Taught Her About ‘The Stuff That Truly Matters’

She also had to be open to learning an entirely new set of skills than those she’d relied on as an actress.

“In every stage, I’m trying to get better and better as a business person, but it’s a totally different skill set than just taking your influence and fame and putting your name on a package and doing a press tour, picking out a couple designs. You know what I mean?” she said.