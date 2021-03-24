Britney Spears Pays Tribute To Miley Cyrus, Sharon Stone & Other ‘Women That Have Truly Inspired My Life’

Britney Spears is honouring some other famous females who have served as her inspiration over the years — whether they’ve known it or not.

On Wednesday, the “Toxic” singer took to Instagram to share several photos featuring an array of women.

Pictured are Sharon Stone, Natalie Portman, Sarah Jessica Parker, and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, in addition to siblings Miley and Noah Cyrus, and health and wellness influencer Tawny Janae.

“These are the women that have truly inspired my life 🌹⭐️👑 !!!!” Spears wrote in the caption.

“Being away from family and my boyfriend while quarantining was really hard for me but the good thing about social media is we can connect in a different way that helps us feel not alone in this crazy world 📱👩🏼‍💻🤓 !!! ” she added.

“These cool ladies always add a spark to my day ✨✨✨ !!!!,” Spears concluded.