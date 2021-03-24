Sherri Shepherd Weighs In On Sharon Osbourne’s ‘The Talk’ Controversy

As an “internal review” continues into the discussion about race between Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood that’s caused controversy to flare up on “The Talk”, Sherri Shepherd is weighing in with her perspective.

The conversation took place after Underwood confronted Osbourne on the air about her tweet of support for Piers Morgan after his controversial exit from “Good Morning Britain” over comments he made about Meghan Markle that were perceived to be racist. While Osbourne insisted she was simply supporting a friend, Underwood pointed out that in doing so she was “giving safe haven to something he has uttered that is racist.”

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Shepherd — who was a past co-host on rival show “The View” — shared her thoughts on what took place.

“It crosses a line when you’re a grownup and somebody tells you what you can and cannot do emotionally. When they tell you: You are not allowed to cry,” Shepherd said of Osbourne telling Underwood to “educate” her and warning her “don’t try and cry because if anyone should be crying, it should be me.”

“Um, I’m grown. I’m raising children. This is a job for me, the way it is for you. So how dare you tell me how I can act?” said Shepherd of how she would have reacted.

“I think that was definitely crossing the line. I would expect an apology to be forthcoming because you’re two grown women,” Shepherd added.

Shepherd also touched on allegations — including one on the record from former “Talk” co-host Leah Remini — claiming that Osbourne had used racist language in the past to describe former co-hosts Julie Chen and Holly Robinson-Peete; Osbourne has denied those allegations.

“It’s a little bit hard to say, ‘I’m not racist,’ when you get other reports from credible people,” said Shepherd of Osbourne’s denial, describing the evidence as “pretty damning.”

She added, “People see you defending [Morgan], who has made comments that were racial in nature … That’s a little bit hypocritical. I think every situation is different. I really do. And that’s why they’re having an investigation.”

Shepherd also voiced her admiration for Underwood keeping her cool, noting that “she had to speak in very slow and measured terms, and to talk to Sharon while Sharon was going off. I think that’s a hard thing to have a woman talk to you in that kind of way. As well as a trigger for a lot of women who have to be in this situation of someone treating you like you’re less than.”