Chrissy Teigen Quits Twitter: ‘This No Longer Serves Me As Positively As It Serves Me Negatively’

Chrissy Teigen is widely regarded as one of the true masters of Twitter.

On Wednesday, however, she shared some unfortunate new with her 13.7 million followers, revealing she was exiting the platform.

In a series of tweets, she wrote that “for over 10 years, you guys have been my world. I honestly owe so much to this world we have created here. I truly consider so many of you my actual friends.”

Then she dropped the bombshell. “But it’s time for me to say goodbye. This no longer serves me as positively as it serves me negatively, and I think that’s the right time to call something.”

As Teigen explained, her “life goal is to make people happy. The pain I feel when I don’t is too much for me. I’ve always been portrayed as the strong clap back girl but I’m just not.”

That “desire to be liked and fear of pissing people off has made me somebody you didn’t sign up for, and a different human than I started out here as!” she continued, adding, “For years I have taken so many small, 2-follower count punches that at this point, I am honestly deeply bruised.”

She concluded by writing, “I have made my mistakes, throughout years and in front of hundreds of thousands, and been held accountable for them. I’ve learned an incredible amount here.”

Shortly after issuing her final tweet, <3 (the text emoji for love, of a heart lying on its side,” she deleted her account entirely.