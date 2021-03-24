Check Out The ‘Superstore’ Cast’s Original Auditions Ahead Of The Series Finale

“Superstore” will be closing its doors for good on Thursday, March 25, and in advance of the series finale fans have been given a rare treat: a just-released video featuring the original auditions that landed the show’s stars their roles.

In the seven-and-a-half-minute video, stars Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Nico Santos, Nichole Sakura, Colton Dunn and Kalika Kauahi present their winning auditions for the roles they would eventually land (presumably America Ferrera’s Emmy win for “Ugly Betty” meant she was hired sans-audition).

RELATED: America Ferrera Returning To ‘Superstore’ For Series Finale

Each audition is followed by the scene as it appeared on the show, offering a unique look at how each off the actors tweaked their performances.

Ferrera will be returning for the two-hour series finale of “Superstore”, airing Thursday, March 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.