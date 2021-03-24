Adam Levine Gets Huge Leg Tattoo That Took 3 Days To Finish: ‘Most Painful Way To Get A Tan’

By Brent Furdyk.

Adam Levine - Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show
Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM

Adam Levine has just got some new ink, and it’s impressive.

On Wednesday, the Maroon 5 frontman took to Instagram Stories to share his latest tattoo adventure.

As People reported, in a series of photos and video Levine showcased tattoo artist Nathan Kostechko working on the new artwork of ocean waves adorning the rocker’s left leg.

According to Levine’s post, the tattoo took a full three days to complete.

In a video he shared, he wrote, “Today was ouch but worth it.”

Adam Levine/Instagram
Adam Levine/Instagram

Check out more picks of Levine’s new tattoo below:

