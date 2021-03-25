Cole Sprouse Says He Only Watches Old Episodes Of ‘The Suite Life’ When He’s ‘Drunk Or Feeling Narcissistic’

Cole Sprouse isn’t a fan of watching his own work.

The “Riverdale” actor is the latest star to take part in Vogue’s “73 Questions” segment, revealing a number of facts (73, to be precise) about himself.

When asked about watching “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody”, Sprouse says, “When I’m drunk or feeling really narcissistic.”

He was then questioned how it feels to watch his younger self, to which he replies, “I don’t really like to watch anything that I do, so I try to stay away from it.”

Sprouse and his twin brother Dylan booked “The Suite Life” series when they were 13 years old, with them having already acted on numerous projects, including “Friends”.

The interview, Joe Sabia, asks the actor, “If you could go back in time, what would you tell your younger self?”

He jokes, “Hmm, get a good financial advisor and don’t do your own taxes, kid,” adding: “Are you the government?”

Sprouse then shares his favourite moment filming “The Suite Life”: “Well, when I graduated middle school, the crew threw a big graduation and I cried on screen. And you know what? I think it’s on video somewhere so maybe just scrub it.”

He says of finding his own identity after acting for so long alongside his twin brother, “It wasn’t hard for me, it was hard for the audience, I think. But it’s a double-edged sword. I get to bask in all of Dylan’s accomplishments too, so, I take credit.”