Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Free Guy’s Latest Release Date Change

Sorry Ryan Reynolds fans, you’re going to have to wait just a little longer to see his new movie, “Free Guy”. Reynolds took to Instagram Tuesday to poke fun at the fact that the film’s release date has been pushed back, yet again.

“Hey guys! Awesome news,” Reynolds quips before announcing that the upcoming film has a new release date. “I know we’ve had a couple of hiccups, but this time it’s a hundred percent locked in. I’ve never been so sure of anything in my life as long as I live.”

He excitedly shares the new release date with fans, with a hilarious dubbed voice popping in to announce the Aug. 13 timing.

“And this one we feel very good about,” the actor jokes at the end of the clip. As the video trails off, Reynolds speculates on another release date delay.

The trailer for the adventure-comedy movie shows Reynolds’ character, Guy, going from a bank teller to a hero after he discovers that he is actually a background player in an open-world video game.

“Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late,” the press description reads, in part.

Guy’s sidekick, Molotov Girl, is played by “Killing Eve” star Jodie Comer and the two have some serious action scenes, including where they start shooting the bad guys while on the same motorcycle.

“Free Guy” was originally set to hit theaters July 3, 2020, before being pushed back due to COVID-19 to Dec. 2020 and then May 2021, before the newly revealed release date of Aug. 13.

RELATED CONTENT

Ryan Reynolds Becomes a Video Game Hero in ‘Free Guy’ Trailer

Ryan Reynolds Is a Lovable, Unlikely Hero in New ‘Free Guy’ Trailer

‘Free Guy’ Cast Talks Video Games and Their Favorite Ryan Reynolds Movies (Exclusive)