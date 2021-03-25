‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Insists ‘I Know My Value, I Know My Worth’ After It’s Revealed She Barely Sees Husband Kody

“Sister Wives” star Meri Brown shared a heartfelt Instagram post after Sunday’s episode of the show.

In was revealed in the ep that Kody Brown only saw Meri “once in a blue moon” but regularly visited his other wives Christine, Janelle, and Robyn.

Meri, who married Kody in 1990, shared a smiling snap of herself alongside a lengthy caption.

The message included, “I get that I’m in the public eye. I get that people want the best for me. I get that people have their own opinions about me based on their own perspective and life values.

“I get that I have supporters. I get that I have haters. You want to know what else I get? That I know my worth. That I know my value. That I know what’s in my heart and my head. That I know what my convictions are.”

“I’m grateful to every single one of you who are kind, compassionate, and supportive. I’m grateful to those who reach out in kindness trying to share a kind word and a supportive voice,” she wrote.

“I understand that many of you give your advice to me based on YOUR values, YOUR life experiences, YOUR perspective of me. I hope you understand that each person has their own set of values and standards they live by. You have yours, I have mine.”

Meri and Kody share 25-year-old daughter Mariah.

According to People, Meri said during Sunday’s “Sister Wives”, “He basically is just going to be going between Janelle and Christine and Robyn, that’s typically what he does. Just calling it like it is.”

Kody acknowledged he only saw his first wife “once in a blue moon,” saying they “quit dating” mainly because he stopped pursuing her.

Kody and his wives live in separate homes in Flagstaff, Arizona, and share a combined 18 children.