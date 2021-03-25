Sharon Stone Says People Complaining About Actors Like Christian Bale Lashing Out On-Set Need To ‘Grow Up’

Sharon Stone isn’t playing games.

On Wednesday night, the actress appeared on Global’s “The Late Show” to talk about her new memoir The Beauty of Living Twice and discussed the issue of actors having on-set outbursts.

RELATED: Sharon Stone Details Her 7-Year Recovery From Stroke: ‘My Radiance Went Away’

Asked by host Stephen Colbert about any of her own outbursts, Stone referred to a more famous incident in which Christian Bale was heard yelling at a crew member.

“I would not say so much for myself, but I can certainly say that I see that with such, you know, brilliant actors,” Stone said. “Christian Bale, who completely transforms himself into someone else, whether he’s playing George Bush or whether he’s playing an anorexic or whether he’s playing an O.C.D., you know, stockbroker, he becomes a different person.”

RELATED: Sharon Stone Has Only Had Positive Experiences With Woody Allen, But Can’t Speak To Authenticity Of Allegations

Bale later apologized after audio of his rant at a lighting crew member on the “Terminator Salvation” crew set was leaked, but Stone simply didn’t see it as a real problem.

“People, you know, want to get up in his business while he’s trying to completely transform into another person,” she explained. “Then he’s like, ‘Get away from me!’ And then they want to criticize him for not being available to them. I find that a little bit… you know, maybe they should just grow up.”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT on Global.