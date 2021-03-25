Britney Spears Wants Her Father Jamie To Be Removed From Overseeing Her Personal Affairs

Britney Spears is asking for the removal of her father Jamie from overseeing her personal affairs in the latest conservatorship case update.

According to the Guardian, Spears’ conservatorship consists of her finances and her personal life, and the singer is now requesting for her temporary care manager Jodi Montgomery to be permanently installed to manage the latter.

The latest hearing in the case took place on Wednesday, with Spears’ lawyer, Samuel D Ingham III, making the request to a Los Angeles judge.

Montgomery’s role will reportedly take care of Spears’ healthcare, medical history, and insurance, and gives her power to “restrict and limit” visitors.

She’ll also be able to retain “caretakers and security guards” and prosecute civil harassment restraining orders on her behalf, the Guardian claimed.

According to Sky News, the court documents also stated Spears “wants to be able to completely end the controversial arrangement entirely if necessary.”

The docs read, “Petitioner expressly reserves the right to petition for termination of this conservatorship under Probate Code section 1861.

“Nothing in the within petition shall be deemed to constitute a waiver of that right.”

Spears’ father Jamie has been her conservator for 12 years. Her attorney Ingham, who filed to remove Jamie as conservator last August, said the singer was “afraid” of her dad during a hearing in November 2020.

However, the judge ruled to keep Jamie as conservator and appointed Bessemer Trust to act as co-conservator of her $60-million estate.

The latest news comes after Jamie’s attorney Vivian Lee Thoreen spoke out following the release of the contentious “Framing Britney Spears” documentary last month.

Thoreen told CNN Jamie also wished the conservatorship would come to an end, insisting: “[Jamie] would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship.

“Whether or not there is an end to the conservatorship really depends on Britney. If she wants to end her conservatorship, she can file a petition to end it.

“Jamie is not suggesting that he is the perfect dad or that he would receive any ‘Father of the Year’ award. Like any parent, he doesn’t always see eye-to-eye on what Britney may want. But Jamie believes every single decision he has made has been in her best interest,” Thoreen continued.

The next hearing in Spears’ case will take place in April.