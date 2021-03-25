Canadians Lend Voices To Bono’s Animated Series On Vaccine Importance

Canadian actors Patrick J. Adams and Karine Vanasse are among the stars who’ve teamed up with U2 lead singer Bono for a new online animated series about the critical need for global access to vaccines.

The “Pandemica” mini episodes start streaming Thursday on the website and YouTube channel of the ONE Campaign, a global health and anti-poverty organization co-founded by Bono.

RELATED: Eve Hewson Recalls How She Stole Dad Bono’s Address Book To Prank Call Justin Timberlake

A news release on the project says less than one per cent of vaccine doses administered globally have gone to people in low-income countries. It adds that a handful of wealthy countries, including Canada, have deals for enough vaccines to inoculate their entire populations and still have more than one billion doses left over.

RELATED: Yo-Yo Ma Gives Impromptu Performance After Receiving 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine

The episodes highlight vaccine inequities and run less than a minute in length, some in English and some in French.

Adams, known for his starring role on “Suits”, has a quick cameo as a furry creature on a TV news program discussing the implications of vaccine hoarding.