Scarlett Johansson Jokes About Having ‘Made A Career’ Out Of ‘Embarrassing’ Controversies

In a new interview with The Gentlewoman magazine, Scarlett Johansson gets candid about how she seemingly attracts controversy.

“Yeah,” she jokes, “I’ve made a career out of it.”

Among the controversies have been accusations of whitewashing with her casting in “Ghost in the Shell”, which was based on a Japanese animated film, and her decision to play the role of a transgender character in a film called “Rub and Tug”, which she initially defended before later dropping out of and apologizing.

“I’m going to have opinions about things because that’s just who I am,” she admits in the interview. “I mean, everyone has a hard time admitting when they’re wrong about stuff, and for all of that to come out publicly, it can be embarrassing. To have the experience of, Wow, I was really off mark there, or I wasn’t looking at the big picture, or I was inconsiderate. I’m also a person.”

Johansson also says that she has been working on “recognizing when it’s not your turn to speak,” explaining, “I can be reactive. I can be impatient. That doesn’t mix that great with self-awareness.”

Where the Hollywood star pushes back a bit, though, is on the public expectations that as an actor she should necessarily have much social or political responsibility.

“I don’t think actors have obligations to have a public role in society,” she says. “Some people want to, but the idea that you’re obligated to because you’re in the public eye is unfair. You didn’t choose to be a politician, you’re an actor. Your job is to reflect our experience to ourselves; your job is to be a mirror for an audience, to be able to have an empathetic experience through art. That is what your job is.

“Of course, whatever you say, whether it’s politically correct or not, any statement you make, or how you live your life, people are obviously going to take issue with it. We judge each other all the time. We judge ourselves constantly. I think people equate that connectivity to being self-aware. To me, it’s different from being self-aware. And reacting to everything that’s coming at them through this f**king thing,” holding up her smartphone, “your sense of reality is completely skewed. It’s not normal to be that exposed. You can be exposed whenever you’re in the public eye, but to then be on the receiving end, like a raw nerve, of all this stuff back? It’s too much!”