Women Occupied Every Broadcast Role For Toronto Raptors Game

The Toronto Raptors made adjustments for Wednesday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, and beyond.

Every on-air role for Wednesday’s broadcast on TSN was occupied by a woman. Canadians Meghan McPeak handled play-by-play duties alongside Canadian national team player Kia Nurse (also of the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury) provided analysis.

Raptors 905 analyst Amy Audibert and Kate Beirness handled hosting duties while Kayla Grey will serve as sideline reporter.

“We’re proud to work with the Raptors to advance our shared goal: creating opportunities for women in our industry, not just this month, but throughout the year,” said Nathalie Cook, VP, TSN, and RDS.

“Kate, Kayla, and Kia are gifted broadcasters and valuable contributors to TSN’s fan-favourite Raptors coverage all season long,” she continued. “Along with Amy and Meghan, these uniquely talented women will come together as a tribute to the power of women in sport.”

Women were a major aspect of the Toronto Raptors not just on Wednesday, but moving forward.

“We need to keep empowering our women and lifting them up, and supporting them,” Raptors guard Fred VanVleet said, per the Canadian Press. “We can shine this spotlight and show that we are with them.

“I am excited for all the women involved that get to do this all-female broadcast. I think it’s going to be great.”

Fellow Raptors player Kyle Lowry also congratulated the women.

Kyle Lowry shouts out the women who pulled off a historic broadcast tonight. 👏 pic.twitter.com/uH0XZeO7tn — TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 25, 2021

The women on Wednesday’s broadcast lineup even got a shout-out form Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Toronto Raptors beat the Denver Nuggets 135-111.