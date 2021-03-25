Oprah Winfrey Sits Down With Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman In Latest Edition Of ‘The Oprah Conversations’

Amanda Gorman earned herself legions of new admirers after reciting her powerful poem The Hill We Climb at the U.S. inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in January. Now, the 23-year-old poet and activist joins Oprah Winfrey for the latest episode of “The Oprah Conversations” on Apple TV+.

“Amanda Gorman is a young woman who stepped into a moment in history with enormous grace and dignity,” Winfrey says of Gorman in a statement. “I was enthralled by her youthful spirit from the first moment we met, and very much looked forward to hearing her unpack all that has happened to her the past few months.”

RELATED: Inauguration Poet Amanda Gorman Describes Being Racially Profiled By Security Guard Outside Her Home

Named the first-ever National Youth Poet Laureate and the youngest poet to speak at a presidential inauguration, Gorman shares her process for crafting the poem in her socially distanced sit-down with Winfrey.

“I showed up to the podium and I laid it on the floor,” she recalls. “I knew that it was written and all that was left was for me to embody it.”

Gorman says it wasn’t until she was finished and backstage with her mom that she realized the impact her poem had on viewers.

“My phone was crashing. I was seeing images of myself on the news backstage,” she recalls. “It felt meaningful not only for me but in a broader sense because it was kind of looking up and saying, ‘This is something that the world needed to hear and that I needed to write.’ Very rarely do you get that type of luxury as a poet which your words aren’t just meeting a moment but making a moment in history.”

Oprah Winfrey speaks with poet laureate Amanda Gorman for “The Oprah Conversation,” available Friday, March 26, on Apple TV+.