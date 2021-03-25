Celine Dion Among Artists To Receive 2021 Berklee College Honour

Celine Dion is about to add another accolade to her ever-growing list.

Six of the most influential performing artists — including Dion, Donald Harrison, and Pharrell Williams — are set to receive honorary doctorates from Berklee College of Music and Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

RELATED: Celine Dion Reschedules European ‘Courage’ World Tour Dates Amid Ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic

Chad Hugo will also receive an honorary Doctor of Music degree from the College, while Chita Rivera and André Watts will receive honorary Doctor of Arts degrees from the Conservatory, a press release confirmed.

Celine Dion, Donald Harrison, and Chad Hugo, and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes will receive honorary Doctor of Music degrees from the College, and Chita Rivera and André Watts will receive honorary Doctor of Arts degrees from the Conservatory. https://t.co/NPy2PewTqz pic.twitter.com/sgKqwdazxT — Berklee (@BerkleeCollege) March 24, 2021

Past recipients from the College include Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, Justin Timberlake, John Legend, and Missy Elliott, while Debbie Allen, Billy Porter, and Sutton Goster have also been honoured by the Conservatory.

A pre-recorded tribute to the honourees will air on Friday, May 7, at 7:30 p.m. ET on Berklee’s YouTube channel.

RELATED: Celine Dion Says She’s ‘So Proud’ That Son René-Charles Shares Her Passion For Music

Berklee College of Music’s commencement ceremony will then stream the following day on May 8, at 10 a.m. ET on the school’s social media channels.

Boston Conservatory at Berklee’s commencement ceremony will stream on the same date at 2 p.m. ET.