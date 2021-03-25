Jane Fonda Talks Keeping Activism Alive, Holding Joe Biden’s Feet To The Fire And Sexual Desire At 83

Jane Fonda isn’t settling down just yet.

The 83-year-old actress, environmentalist, and political activist is on the new cover of Harper’s Bazaar and in the issue, she talks about climate change, Joe Biden, romance, and more.

RELATED: Jane Fonda Voices Support For Those Protesting Pipeline Replacement In Minnesota

Jane Fonda. Photo: Mario Sorrenti for Harper’s Bazaar

Among the people who have inspired her environmental activism, Fonda holds Canadian author Naomi Klein in particularly high regard.

“As is often the case in my life, it was Naomi Klein. Her book On Fire: The (Burning) Case for a Green New Deal—like her books have always done—has sort of shaken me open in some ways. But all my life it’s been reading a book that has set me off on a new trajectory,” she says. “I was saying, ‘What can I do?’ And I was very depressed because I knew that I needed to do more, and I just didn’t know what. Naomi wrote the science so clearly. And she explained the Green New Deal to me.”

Jane Fonda. Photo: Mario Sorrenti for Harper’s Bazaar

Talking about the election of Biden, Fonda is happy to see Trump out of office, but she isn’t giving the new U.S. president a pass either.

“Well, people of colour and young people put him in office. There’s no question. And he made promises. So we have to hold his feet to the fire and make sure that he follows through,” she says. “And so far it’s looking good, although—let me just give you an example of where there’s a problem. He has [revoked the permit for] the Keystone XL pipeline. But why didn’t he at the same time say, ‘And we’re putting in motion a just transition,’ so that all those workers are not going to be floating around without a job? It would’ve been so easy for him. He’s a big union guy, Biden. And he didn’t do it. And we don’t understand why. So now we’re pushing.”

RELATED: Jane Fonda Says She ‘Had No Meaning’ In Her Life Before Activism: ‘It Means The World To Me, That’s How It’s Changed My Life’

Jane Fonda. Photo: Mario Sorrenti for Harper’s Bazaar

Shifting gears to her personal life, Fonda gets candid about romance and intimacy at her age.

“Should I tell you this? I don’t know. Okay. I’ll be truthful. One of the painful things that I’ve realized by 80—I don’t even know how old I am—83, and single now. What I’ve had to really think about is that I’m not really capable [of intimacy]. It’s not them. It’s me,” she admits. “If a guy had come along and said, ‘Come on, Fonda, show up,’ I would have run away scared. I was attracted to men who never would have done that to me because they couldn’t necessarily show up themselves. I didn’t know that at the time, but now I know. I don’t think I can do anything about it now, but that’s the truth, as Lily [Tomlin] would say. That’s the truth.”

She adds, “I don’t want to be in a relationship, a sexual relationship, again. I don’t have that desire. Do I fantasize? Yes, here’s my fantasy. I’ll just put it out there. That I meet a professor or a researcher, somebody in that line who is really capable of loving, of cherishing a woman, so that I could test myself and see if I could show up. I think maybe now I could, but the problem is that, like a man, I would want a younger man. Isn’t that awful? It’s a thing about skin. I would want a younger man, and I’m too vain.”