Kelly Clarkson Tells Gwyneth Paltrow She ‘Can’t Even Imagine’ Getting Married Again

Kelly Clarkson isn’t thinking about matrimony.

Clarkson caught up with Gwyneth Paltrow on Wednesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” and the two got candid about relationships.

“You’ve been married for two years,” Clarkson said. “Coming from someone who’s literally amidst a divorce, I can’t even imagine doing it again. So that’s amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability—that level to say yes, and do it again. Was that hard for you?”

“Probably the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and probably allowing myself to learn the lessons that I needed to learn from my divorce and then being able to really kind of do that work on myself and then open myself up again,” Paltrow replied. “You will have it again, Kelly. It just takes time.”

Clarkson is in the process of getting divorced from Brandon Blackstock. Paltrow tied the knot with Brad Falchuk in 2018 after her divorce from Chris Martin.

“I’m actually in that place where I think a lot of people, I’ve heard, that go through divorce, it’s almost like you start dating yourself again,” Clarkson shared. “Like you actually make time for you again, and I love dating me,” Kelly shared. “I’m actually not looking for it.”

“It’s also a beautiful thing for a lot of people like me that are going through divorce that do want that in the future,” she concluded. “To know that it can and will probably happen for you.”

Clarkson and Blackstock married in 2013. They share two children: daughter River Rose Blackstock, 6, and son Remington Alexander Blackstock, 4.