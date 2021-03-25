Richard Simmons Is ‘Very Excited’ His Classic ‘Sweatin’ To The Oldies’ Will Be Available On New Streaming Channel

Grab your spandex and leg warmers because it’s once again time to start “sweatin’ to the oldies”.

Richard Simmons’ classic workout series is looking for a new generation of fitness fans as it launches as part of the VHS nostalgia-driven exercise programming streaming on Fuse Sweat, an off-shoot of Fuse TV, which launched on Wednesday.

“I am very excited that my groundbreaking fitness series of ‘Sweatin to the Oldies’ still is so relevant and popular and I hope many new fans will discover these timeless classics,” the fitness icon says via statement.

The classic workouts featured the high-energy Simmons clad in his signature tank top and short-shorts leading a diverse group of exercisers through fitness routines set to hits from the 1960s and ’70s.

Viewers can get fit along with Simmons and other classic fitness shows, including “Buns of Steel with Greg Smithey”, Jack LaLanne’s “Back to Basics”, Milton Berle’s “Low Impact / High Comedy”, and “Gilad’s Bodies in Motion” specials, as well as workouts with Jane Fonda, Billy Blanks, and Denise Austin.