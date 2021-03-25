Lee Daniels Says Adaptation Of Mariah Carey’s Memoir Would Be ‘Bigger Than A Film’

Lee Daniels has got a lot of irons in the fire.

The “United States vs. Billie Holiday” director was on Sirius XM’s “Andy Cohen Live” on Wednesday and the host asked about rumours he might be adapting Mariah Carey’s recently published memoir.

“Are you thinking about making the book into a film? Because it’s great,” Cohen said.

“I think it’s bigger than a film,” Daniels told him. “I think that if there’s so much to her thing, I think it’s an epic limited series. I think that, I think it’s as big as Aretha’s story. I’m watching that right now, which is really good with Cynthia [Erivo].”

Talking about Carey, he continued, “I think that she’s so misunderstood … I didn’t know really how her mind ticked until I read that damn book and realized that she is what defines a diva, what really defines a diva. And it’s a complicated life that she’s had. And every song that she’s had was written from a traumatic or a powerful experience. And she doesn’t get credit for that either. So I’m excited about exploring that story. We just got to find somebody that’s going to be right to play her, which is going to be impossible, but you know, we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

Daniels also talked about watching the recent “Verzuz” battle between music legends Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight.

“Didn’t it make you happy? I cried at the end of it, Andy,” he admitted.

“Me too,” Cohen said. “I was sitting there throughout and the community that was there watching it. I mean, it was so cool. Just reading the comments and it was just great.”

Daniels continued, “You know what I want to do? I want to do that old school. I called them both after that. And I’m trying to put together a variety show, a Christmas show where that they will host it and they will, just old school and bring everybody out, like old school Carol Burnett or something.”

Cohen also asked Daniels about the abrupt ending to his TV series “Empire” due to the pandemic and whether there is any possibility of bringing the show to a proper conclusion through a movie.

“Yeah, I think if anything, my focus is ‘Star’,” Daniels said, referring to his followup series, which was cancelled after three seasons in 2019. “When I left ‘Empire’, when we wrapped it up… we were really shafted on both of those shows but my heart was in ‘Star’.”