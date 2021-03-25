Paris Hilton Says She’s Excited To Get Married, Have Kids And ‘Live A Real Life’: ‘I Never Got To Do That Before’

Paris Hilton talks lockdown life, being 100 per cent natural, and more in a new interview with Tatler.

The 40-year-old, who is engaged to businessman Carter Reum, admits she’s now happy being home despite her previous ‘party girl’ status.

“I’m loving it,” she shares of the past 12 months. “I’m in the best place in my life. I’ve never been happier. I’m at home finally with my boyfriend and it’s so amazing. My life was so hectic, travelling 250 days out of the year, for two decades.

“Obviously, it’s a really scary time around the world and my heart goes out to everyone. But I try to see the silver lining and, for me, it’s been amazing to re-evaluate my life and my priorities. I’ve lived such a full life, I now know that I am happy being at home.

“And I am excited for the next phase of my life: to grow up and get married and have a kid – kids – and live a real life. Because I never got to do that before.”

The star adds of lockdown not meaning closed for business, “I don’t stop. I’m like a machine. I am always working. Now I have even more projects than ever. And being with [Carter], he’s so business-minded, I am so inspired by being with him every day.”

Hilton also talks about whether she’s had anything done to her face, insisting: “I have never done a filler, I have never done Botox, I have never put a needle in my face. I am 100 per cent natural. I have also stayed out of the sun my entire life.”

She says of what motivates her: “Success is what drives me. Feeling good about myself and accomplishing things. Fame and money? I have that. That doesn’t interest me. I like making my fans happy, giving them things that they will enjoy.”

See the full feature in the May issue of Tatler available via digital download and newsstands on Thursday, April 1.