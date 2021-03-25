Niall Horan Remembers The ‘Madness’ Of One Direction’s Rise To Stardom

Fame has been quite an adventure for Niall Horan.

The singer and former One Direction member recently sat down for a chat with Audible’s Dermot O’Leary and to recall the boy band’s rise to stardom.

RELATED: Niall Horan Slams U.K. Government For Failing To Support Live Music During Pandemic

Recalling the “madness” of the attention they received, Horan described fans swarming them at hotels and press tours, and “banging on car windows.”

“I struggled with the idea of, Why won’t you just let us out?” he said, after being asked whether the fame had him feeling like a prisoner at times. “We just want to go for a walk, you know? But, you can’t get inside the brain of a fan, and now I completely get it, but at the time, you’re like, you’re our age! Just let us out! We just want to walk down the street. You must understand!”

RELATED: Zayn Malik Praises One Direction’s Niall Horan: ‘He Makes Better Music Than Me’

He continued, “[I remember being in] all these amazing cities but not being able to see them.”

Describing one particular situation in Lima, Peru, where they could not ever go shopping due to fans surrounding their hotel, Horan said, “The police had done a headcount, and there were 10,000 people in the street the whole time.”