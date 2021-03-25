Post Malone Is A Country Crooner For Matthew McConaughey’s ‘We’re Texas’ Benefit Concert

Post Malone is in a country mood.

Malone continued to expand his crossover appeal with a unique performance on Sunday for the We’re Texas benefit. The virtual music event was organized by Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves to raise money for those affected by the harsh winter.

“I’m very grateful and very happy to be a part of this,” said Malone at the start of his set. ‘We’ve got a couple [of] great musicians and we’re just here to play some of my favourite country-esque tunes, and just have a good time.”

Malone was accompanied by Dwight Yoakam’s band. The musical act treated listeners to Malone’s unique spins on Brad Paisley’s “I’m Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin’ Song)”.

The “Circles” singer also covered Sturgill Simpson’s “You Can Have the Crown”.

Other non-country performers at the We’re Texas virtual music event included Khalid, Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr., and Kirk Franklin. Kelly Clarkson, Willie Nelson, Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert were also in attendance.