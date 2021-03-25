Brian And Domhnall Gleeson Debut New Comedy Series ‘Frank Of Ireland’

Brothers Brian and Domhnall Gleeson are bringing the laughs to Amazon Prime Video with the new comedy series “Frank Of Ireland”.

Written by the Gleesons and Michael Molony, the series follows 33-year-old Frank (Brian Gleeson) who is caught in a state of arrested development, convinced the world owes him. Newly single and living at home with his mother (Pom Boyd), the hapless Frank finds himself struggling both with his non-existent music career and his ex-girlfriend (Sarah Greene) who has had no trouble moving on without him. The one person Frank does have on his side is his pal Doofus (Domhnall Gleeson) who finds himself picking up the debris left in Frank’s wake.

The first look at the uproarious comedy paints a picture of Frank as a “hot mess” who is on the receiving end of more than a few slaps as he comes to terms with the idea of finally having to grow up.

The six-episode comedy arrives on Amazon Prime Video Canada on April 16.

Watch the trailer below. (Contains NSFW language).