Meghan McCain Insists She Is Not The ‘Supervillain’ On ‘The View’

Meghan McCain doesn’t like being seen as the bad guy.

Speaking to DailyMailTV, the co-host of “The View” opens up about the frequent controversies over her comments on the show, as well as rumours about a testy relationship with her co-hosts.

“I know my job,” she said. “I know that I am here to give an opinion that isn’t always the one people want to hear. And I think there’s no crying in baseball. And I signed up for this.”

McCain continued, “It’s live, crazy TV. I think sometimes the idea that I’m like the supervillain on the show and that we all don’t get along is just not accurate and it’s unkind.”

She added that the women on the show have “great respect for each other,” and that she’d love if viewers and the media would “give us a little break sometimes.”

But for as much as she finds the attention to be at times difficult, she likes to keep things in perspective.

“My brother Jimmy is always like, ‘Is it hard being on TV and getting your makeup done? Megan, I went to Iraq,'” she said. “So, I have my brothers to keep me in check when I feel sorry for myself.”

Finally, McCain added, “I’ve accumulated tough, crocodile skin being in this industry as long as I have,” she tweeted after becoming a trending Twitter topic for her comments. “I know who I am and what I believe in this world — just glad I can keep so many (many!!) of you talking and thinking even if it’s that you hate me and my opinions.”