Kris Jenner Says Walking Away From ‘KUWTK’ Was One Of The ‘Hardest Business Decisions’ She’s Had To Make

Kris Jenner is understandably super emotional about “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” ending after 20 seasons.

The momager reveals what she’ll miss most about filming the show as she takes WSJ. Magazine‘s “The One” quiz.

She shares, “Well, I think we’re going to miss our crew. Our crew was with us from day 1, season 1, episode 1…. It [was] almost 14 and a half years of filming with the same people… We’re going to really miss them.”

Jenner adds of the hardest business decisions she’s had to make, “After 20 seasons of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, calling it quits. It was a very hard decision to make, really hard and really sad.”

When asked what the one thing that has changed the most in her life since season 1 of the show, Jenner says: “I think it would have to be privacy, just, you know, you open yourself up and your whole life up to everyone else, and so it becomes something that… you know what you’re getting into, but it definitely limits the ability to pick and choose when you need privacy.”

The reality TV star then says when asked who the one person she’d call in a crisis would be, “Kim [Kardashian West]. Kim would be my girl. She’s always all of our go-to whenever anything happens because she’s so calm, and she’s the one who really thinks things through and… Kim is your girl.”

Jenner shares of the one thing she wishes she had learned earlier in her career: “I wish I would have learned that it’s OK to say no and you don’t have to be a people pleaser. Because I was always such a people pleaser and wanted everyone to be happy. And sometimes that comes at the expense of what you really want to do if you’re always worried about everyone else.”

She also reveals she’s “turned down an opportunity several times to be on ‘Dancing With the Stars’, but I can’t dance. So I don’t think that was a mistake,” adding of whether there was a time in her life when she lost hope: “Probably in the mid-to-late ’90s was rough. I think I was having more kids and trying to find a balance between being a mom and work and trying to really establish what my career path was going to be.

“Young people in general think that they have to find this magical career at a certain age. And I think for me, when you think about it, I [am now 65 and] started filming ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’ when I was 52 years old. And the stuff that we have accomplished and done and been a part of and experienced since I [was] 52 years old, it’s wild.”