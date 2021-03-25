Kevin Bacon Remembers Getting High Before Filming A Scene In ‘Diner’

Maybe getting high isn’t always the best idea.

On Wednesday, actor Kevin Bacon appeared on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, where he recounted a story about getting high with co-star Daniel Stern while shooting the 1982 comedy “Diner”.

“We’re in Baltimore in the middle of the afternoon, watching whatever movie would be the popular movie back then,” Bacon said. “… And all of a sudden it’s dark, we’re watching the movie, and I hear someone go, ‘Is Kevin Bacon here in the theater? Is there a Kevin Bacon in the theater?'”

He continued, “I was like, ‘Oh my God, what is happening?'”

As it turned out, it was someone from the crew searching for Bacon because he was needed back on the set.

“And I don’t think they needed Danny,” he said. “So he’s cracking [up], he’s hysterical laughing at the fact that I gotta go back.”

Bacon continued, “They had somehow tracked us down. Somebody had told somebody that told somebody that we were gonna go to the movies. And they went to every single movie theatre … in Baltimore and found us.”

Thankfully, once he was back shooting, he only needed to appear in the background of the scene.

He added, “Plus, the adrenaline just straightened me right up.”