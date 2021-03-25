Kristin Davis Understands If Fans Are Taken Aback By Her New Netflix Movie ‘Deadly Illusions’

Click to share this via email

Kristin Davis understands why fans are perplexed by “Deadly Illusions”.

Davis stars as an author forced to hire a sly nanny (Greer Grammer) after her husband Tom (Dermot Mulroney) gambles on a risky investment. The thriller closes on an ending that has many fans scratching their heads.

The “Sex and the City” star posted a photo alongside co-stars Shanola Hampton (“Shameless”) and Mulroney (“Young Guns”) on Thursday. Fans took the opportunity to admit their confusion and discomfort with the movie, and Davis happily obliged.

“This movie made me uncomfortable! Only could get through half of it,” one user wrote. “That’s okay, I get it!” Davis replied.

“I need someone to explain the ending to me. So confused,” another fan chimed in. “I understand!” Davis responded.

Other fans heaped praise unto the actress: “Just yesterday, I watched it five times. So obsessed…”

“Deadly Illusions” was the most-watched film on Netflix in its first weekend, according to the streaming service. The movie premiered on March 18.