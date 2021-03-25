‘The Falcon And The Winter Soldier’ Continues The MCU’s Epic Scope In Behind-The-Scene Featurette

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” is all about “continuation.”

On Thursday, ahead of the second episode premiere of the Marvel series, Disney+ released a brand new behind-the-scenes featurette.

In the video, head writer Malcolm Spellman, director Kari Skogland, executive producer Nate Moore and star Anthony Mackie open up about the themes of the series, which picks up where “Avengers: Endgame” left off, with Captain America giving his shield to Mackie’s Falcon.

“I felt like we would be dishonest just on a human level if we had this Black man just accept this symbol without having real ambivalence about it,” Spellman says.

Mackie adds, “With this series, we’ve been able to give a level of sincerity and humanity to him. We get this real sense what this character Sam Wilson really is.”

The video also previews new footage from episode 2 of the series, which drops Friday on Disney+.