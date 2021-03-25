Khloe Kardashian Stole Her Mom’s Car And It Caught Fire: ‘Someone Was Cheating On Their Husband’

Khloe Kardashian learned the hard way why you should not sneak out and steal your mom’s car.

Kardashian dropped by Global’s “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Thursday and confirmed the authenticity of this remarkable story.

“I stole my mom’s Range Rover, not in the middle of the night it may have been nine or ten, but she was already asleep, and I snuck out. I stuffed my bed with pillow,” she shared. “Stole the car, I went to a party at a hotel, and I parked my car yada yada yada the valet comes knocking on the door and they are like, ‘Excuse me, there is this car on fire and your car is next to it and it’s burning half of it.’”

“So apparently someone was cheating on their husband, the husband came and lit the wife’s car on fire, and I didn’t valet my car because I couldn’t afford valet at the time, I was 16,” Kardashian continued. “And I had my keys, so they couldn’t move my car and half of the Range Rover caught on fire.”

Believe it or not, Kardashian actually drove the thing home.

“And I was just so scared, so I drove home with literally half of the car, there’s like rubber around the windows just like dripping down, it was drive-able but it was the navy blue Range Rover and it literally changed colour on one side because of the heat and it was so bad and this is why you don’t sneak out and you don’t lie because you are going to get caught. Every time I lied I got caught.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the reality superstar admitted the ending of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” is hard on her.

“It’s definitely really bittersweet,” she said. “Doing the show for 20 seasons and I think 11 spinoffs it was such a blessing and an honour to do but having that chapter be closed, I don’t like change, so for me I took it the hardest that we were stopping it, but I think we needed to just close that chapter in a way where we are deciding to, instead of people deciding for us.”

The final episode of “KUWTK” is expected to air sometime around June 17.

Watch “The Drew Barrymore Show” weekdays at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Global.