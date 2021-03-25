Khloé Kardashian Grills Kourtney Kardashian On Her Sex Life In New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Khloé, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian have a much-needed girls night in the latest “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” teaser.

Khloé and Kourtney plan a romantic dinner for Kim at their Malibu summer rental amid the ongoing drama surrounding her personal life.

Kourtney says to her sister, “This is a chill night just for your enjoyment.”

Kim then tells the camera: “It’s really sweet that my sisters planned this little getaway night to hang out and escape reality for two seconds. There’s many f**king stressful things going on that I needed this the most.”

Once the trio sits down for dinner, Khloé starts grilling Kourtney on her dating life in a bid to distract Kim from everything that’s been going on at home.

“Do you want to date anyone?” Khloe asks her older sibling, to which she replies: “I don’t. I really don’t.”

Khloé continues to ask about how many people DM her, to which Kourtney, who is now dating Travis Barker, jokes: “Hundreds.”

Kim suggests, “We can get drunk and go through your DMs. That’s like the most fun,” before Khloé asks if Kourtney still talks to “what’s his name.”

As Kourt insists “never,” Khloé says: “Do you look back and think he might have been a little negative for you?”

Kourtney responds, “Yeah. He’ll text me once in a while.”

Khloé later tells the camera of her digging, “It’s our job to distract Kim and take away all of her worries for the night, so if that means me going after Kourtney’s sex life a little bit, she’s going to have to take one for the team. Kim lives for the gossip and we’re here to make Kim happy.”