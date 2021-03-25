George Clooney Says His Life Was ‘Empty’ Before Meeting Amal Clooney As He Opens Up About Having Kids In His 50s

George Clooney says he waited until his 50s to have children because he finally “found the right person to have them with.”

In a new interview with “Today”, Clooney, 59, says children were never one of his goals before he met human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin. The pair married in 2014 and are parents to 3-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander.

“There are some people, their goal was: ‘I have to have children.’ Mine wasn’t,” he says. “I wasn’t looking at life, going: ‘My life will be unfulfilled without children. I felt like I had a pretty full life.”

But it wasn’t until he met Amal that he realized his life wasn’t quite as full as he believed.

“Then I met Amal and realized that my life had been pretty empty,” he explains to Hoda Kotb. “And then when you throw these two kids in there, then suddenly you realize how incredibly empty it was.” The actor says that fatherhood “fills it all up, it makes it fun.”

Clooney explains having children has given him “everything” that Hollywood could not, including “a sense of belonging and a sense of home and unconditional love – all the things that you were hoping you could get from a really good career and a dog.”

“You realize that this is a lot more than that,” he adds.