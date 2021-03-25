Brandi Glanville Says She And Denise Richards ‘Have Not Spoken’ Since Revealing Alleged Fling

Brandi Glanville and Denise Richards are still very much on the outs.

In a new interview on Channel Seven’s “The Morning Show”, Glanville revealed that she and her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star are still estranged.

The had a serious falling out after Glanville revealed to the rest of the cast on the show that she and Richards allegedly had a brief romantic fling.

“She and I have not spoken since… we haven’t seen each other since I told the ladies,” the reality said. “So not on the show, not at the reunion, not in person.”

Apparently the continued estrangement is not for lack of trying on Glanville’s part to mend the friendship.

“I’ve reached out to her just over email to say that we need to sit and talk, but I have not heard from her or seen her since I said that in Kyle’s house that night,” she said.

The alleged affair between Glanville and Richards started early in 2019, lasting until the middle of that year, and its revelation created a lot of drama on and off the show.