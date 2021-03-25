Dwayne Johnson Continues To Wow Instagram Followers With Huge ‘Cheat Day’ Meals

Dwayne Johnson is making us hungry.

The actor, 48, is set to play Black Adam in the highly anticipated film opposite Noah Centineo and Pierce Brosnan, and in his preparation for the major role, The Rock is has been conditioning his body and working with a diet strategist.

While filming is due to start in April, Johnson has been indulging in some “cheat days” and documenting them on Instagram.

From giant bowls of pasta paired with two bagels to stacks of pancakes, Johnson really knows how to treat himself.

“I’ve missed you ol’ friend, it’s been too long 🍝,” he captioned his most recent cheat meal. “Welcome back to the rotation.”

Take a look at some of the “Moana” star’s other favourite dishes:

“Black Adam” was originally expected to hit big screens this December but with COVID-19 delays, it is unclear whether that release date remains intact.