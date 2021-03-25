‘Arrested Development’ Star Jessica Walter Dead At 80

By Corey Atad.

Jessica Walter
Jessica Walter. — Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Emmy-winning actress Jessica Walter has died at 80-years-old.

Walter passed in her sleep at her home in New York on Wednesday, March 24, a rep confirmed to ET.

The actress’ career spanned several decades, though she is likely best known to audiences today for her turn as Bluth family matriarch Lucille on the sitcom “Arrested Development”, as well as voicing Mallory Archer on the animated comedy “Archer”.

Her career began on the stage, where she won awards, before transitioning to television and film, appearing in popular shows such as “Route 66”, “The Defenders” and “Columbo”.

In 1971, Walter received acclaim for her searing lead performance in Clint Eastwood’s film “Play Misty For Me”. Other film credits include “Grand Prix”, “Lilith” and “Bye Bye Braverman”.

Walter was nominated for four Emmy Awards over her career for her roles in “The Streets of San Francisco”, “Trapper John, M.D.” and “Arrested Development”. She won the Emmy for her first nominated performance in the 1974 limited series “Amy Prentiss”.

She also received two Golden Globe Award nominations of “Grand Prix” and “Play Misty for Me”.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica,” Walter’s daughter Brooke Bowman said in a statement to ET. “A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”

Walter was also remembered on Twitter by fans and co-stars, including Henry Winkler, Tony Hale and more.

