‘Arrested Development’ Star Jessica Walter Dead At 80

Emmy-winning actress Jessica Walter has died at 80-years-old.

Walter passed in her sleep at her home in New York on Wednesday, March 24, a rep confirmed to ET.

The actress’ career spanned several decades, though she is likely best known to audiences today for her turn as Bluth family matriarch Lucille on the sitcom “Arrested Development”, as well as voicing Mallory Archer on the animated comedy “Archer”.

Her career began on the stage, where she won awards, before transitioning to television and film, appearing in popular shows such as “Route 66”, “The Defenders” and “Columbo”.

In 1971, Walter received acclaim for her searing lead performance in Clint Eastwood’s film “Play Misty For Me”. Other film credits include “Grand Prix”, “Lilith” and “Bye Bye Braverman”.

Walter was nominated for four Emmy Awards over her career for her roles in “The Streets of San Francisco”, “Trapper John, M.D.” and “Arrested Development”. She won the Emmy for her first nominated performance in the 1974 limited series “Amy Prentiss”.

She also received two Golden Globe Award nominations of “Grand Prix” and “Play Misty for Me”.

“It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of my beloved mom Jessica,” Walter’s daughter Brooke Bowman said in a statement to ET. “A working actor for over six decades, her greatest pleasure was bringing joy to others through her storytelling both on screen and off. While her legacy will live on through her body of work, she will also be remembered by many for her wit, class and overall joie de vivre.”

Walter was also remembered on Twitter by fans and co-stars, including Henry Winkler, Tony Hale and more.

I just heard the shitty news about Jessica Walter an absolutely brilliant actress and amazing talent. I consider myself privileged and very lucky to have been able to work with her. Lucille Bluth is one of TV's greatest characters — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) March 25, 2021

OH NO …We worked together for years on ARRESTED DEVELOPMENT ..It was an honor to watch her comedy explode from the very first row . https://t.co/edVRAPsKRk — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) March 25, 2021

She was a force, and her talent and timing were unmatched. Rest In Peace Mama Bluth. pic.twitter.com/wJeOeJleR3 — Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) March 25, 2021

Jessica Walter was a deeply talented person

We first met on a pilot in ‘96 and I was instantly blown away

I’m fortunate to have had a front row seat to her brilliance for 25 years

My thoughts are with her daughter Brooke and grandson Micah today

Farewell Jessica, you’ll be missed — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) March 25, 2021

I loved Jessica Walter. For me, knowing her mostly from dramatic work in films like 'Play Misty For Me' just made the comic genius of her turn in 'Arrested Development' even more delightful. You can watch her reactions shots on a loop. Lucille Bluth Forever. pic.twitter.com/hwBLDyJBET — edgarwright (@edgarwright) March 25, 2021

Her voice was unmistakable. Her talent was undeniable. Thank you for sharing your gifts with us Jessica Walter. Rest in peace, legend. pic.twitter.com/cleCoiXCCL — Netflix (@netflix) March 25, 2021

Like everyone, I adored Jessica Walter on Arrested Development, but will honor her by thinking of her how she’d like to be remembered: trying to stab Clint Eastwood. RIP pic.twitter.com/4r3X08ytaD — Drea Clark (@TheDreaClark) March 25, 2021