Dakota Johnson Reveals How She Achieves Her Killer Personal Style: ‘I Love Mood Boards’

Dakota Johnson is sharing some stylist secrets behind her stunning personal style.

The actress joined her stylist, Kate Young for her latest “Hello Fashion” YouTube video, and revealed some of the tricks she’s learned over the years.

“I love mood boards,” Johnson explained, revealing it was Young who inspired her to try the practice. “I use them for clothing, for emotional, and meals.”

She added, “Mood boards are like playlists for physical things.”

But when it comes to her personal style, Johnson says it differs between day and night.

“I am definitely a disco ball,” she said. “I’m just a regular ball in the daytime and then a disco ball at night.”

