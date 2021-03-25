Denzel Washington Photobombs Couple’s Wedding Photoshoot

Denzel Washington has made a couple’s big day even bigger.
As the Daily Mail reports, Washington is in the midst of directing his fourth film, the upcoming drama “Journal for Jordan”.
While shooting a scene in New York’s Central Park with star Michael B. Jordan, the “Training Day” star came across a just-married couple posing for wedding pictures.
RELATED: Denzel Washington Helps Homeless Man Cross A Road In Los Angeles
Washington — wearing a black face mask — jumped in front of the camera and photobombed the couple, much to their delight.
He then posed for a photo with the bride and groom, who smiled widely at being in the presence of an Oscar-winning Hollywood star.
Check out the photos below: