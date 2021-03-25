Prince William And Kate Middleton Say Mental Health ‘Work Isn’t Done Yet’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are sharing another important message when it comes to mental health.

On Thursday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a special message through Time to Change, on their campaign to end stigmas regarding mental wellbeing.

“We wanted to say a big thank you to everyone who has shared their experiences and taken action through Time to Change, helping to challenge the stigma which surrounds mental health,” Prince William said.

Kate continued, “Movements like Time to Change have helped to transform attitudes and encouraged more openness about mental health in schools, communities and the workplace.”

While both praise the work that has been done, the mom of three warned the “work isn’t done yet.”

“We need to keep talking, keep taking action and continue to stand up to the stigma,” William said.

Time to Change’s campaign will end on March 31, as funding wraps.

William and Kate’s Royal Foundation has long championed mental health causes including Heads Together.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the pond, Prince Harry has become Chief Impact Officer for the mental health and coaching company BetterUp. The move comes just after his wife, Meghan Markle, revealed to Oprah that she was suicidal during her time as a working royal.

“I intend to help create impact in people’s lives,” Prince Harry said in a statement. “Proactive coaching provides endless possibilities for personal development, increased awareness, and an all-round better life.”