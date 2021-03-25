Lady Gaga’s Mom Cynthia Germanotta Shares Update Following Dognapping: We’re ‘On The Path To Healing’

Cynthia Germanotta is sharing an update on her daughter Lady Gaga.

The proud mom, and co-founder of the Born This Way foundation, appeared on Fox’s “Good Day New York” on Thursday and opened up about providing mental health services to youth amid the coronavirus pandemic, while also addressing the recent dognapping involving Gaga’s beloved french bulldogs.

In February, armed thieves stole two of her pups and shot her dog walker. Both dogs were safely recovered by police and her dog walker is expected to make a full recovery.

Germanotta only shared a brief statement during her appearance, but said, “Under the circumstances, everyone is doing as well as we can. On the path to healing!”

Gaga was not home at the time of the incident, as the singer-turned-actress is currently filming “House Of Gucci” with Adam Driver and Al Pacino in Italy.

While Germanotta has not been able to visit Gaga on set, she remains hopeful that she will be able to soon.

“I ask every day and I haven’t been able to do it!” she said, referring to the ongoing COVID-19 precautions. “Have to still be careful!”

“House Of Gucci” is expected to hit theatres this November.