Sharon Stone Weighs In On Cancel Culture: ‘The Stupidest Thing I Have Ever Seen Happen’

Sharon Stone called in to Jenny Hutt’s SiriusXM show, “Just Jenny”, to promote her new book The Beauty of Living Twice.

During their conversation, the “Basic Instinct” star shared her thoughts on cancel culture — and spoiler alert, she’s not a fan.

“I think cancel culture is the stupidest thing I have ever seen happen. I think when people say things that they feel and mean, and it’s offensive to you, it’s a brilliant opportunity for everyone to learn and grow and understand each other,” she said.

RELATED: Sharon Stone Says People Complaining About Actors Like Christian Bale Lashing Out On-Set Need To ‘Grow Up’

“We all come from different ages, different cultures, different backgrounds, different things, and have had different experiences, different traumas, different upbringings, different parents, different religious backgrounds, different everything,” she continued.

“Give people an opportunity to discuss things before you wipe out their entire person over a statement or a comment or a misunderstanding stop being so small,” added Stone.

“The world is bigger,” she said. “People have done so much more than one sentence. Like grow up. Grow some empathy.”