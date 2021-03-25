Jessica Simpson Reveals Why She Refuses To Watch ‘Framing Britney Spears’

Jessica Simpson is the special guest on the next edition of “Tamron Hall”, and the singer-turned-fashion mogul shares her complicated feelings about exes John Mayer and Nick Lachey, and why she has no intention of watching “Framing Britney Spears”, the controversial new documentary about Britney Spears.

“It’s one of those things that if I were to watch it, like, reliving that for me it’s like one of those like triggers, you know, it definitely gives me anxiety and I, I lived it,” says Simpson in a sneak peek of the interview, set to air on Friday, March 26.

“And I know Britney and I know what she went through and it’s so, it’s so hard, because it’s so many people’s opinions on you just trying to live your life as a normal human being because inside we’re really just, you know, we are normal, you know?” Simpson continued.

“We might have a big platform but, you can only take stuff for so long, you can only, you know, allow people in and attacking you until you have to really, you know, put your guard up,” she added.

She also addressed her past relationships with boyfriend John Mayer and ex-husband Nick Lachey.

Does she think Mayer owes her an apology for some of the less-than-flattering things he’s said about her since their breakup?

“No, I mean I definitely don’t feel that I’m owed a public apology. I mean, you can’t take it back, you know, and I’m a very forgiving person but I’m also honest. So, in the memoir if I’m going to talk about stuff that caused me pain I’m going to be honest about it, and that was a time in my life where I was very manipulated and very, also, like in love, or seemingly, and now that I have the love of Eric [Johnson] it’s just such a different thing, and I wouldn’t expect an apology,” she said.

“I don’t think there’s a need for an apology because… I don’t know, I feel like people end up finding their way to let you know they’re sorry,” Simpson added. “And I think that, I mean he might not be sorry and that’s okay…we were kind of on, off, on, off at that time so, but, to talk about anybody sexually kind of is disrespectful. But, I mean that’s on him.”

She also opened up about her response to Lachey’s music video for “What’s Left Of Me”, in which his future wife Vanessa plays a cold and heartless stand-in for Simpson.

“He showed it to me,” she said of her ex-husband’s music video.

“I opened my doors back to him one night out of weakness and it was actually really wrong of me to do that because I opened my doors back up to, I don’t even know, to see if it was better a year later, months later,” she added.

“And then he showed me this, I think he had a TV show or something, but it was literally all the songs that he was writing while we were together so I mean, I think he hated me if he’s saying, ‘I Can’t Hate You Anymore’,” she explained.

The entire interview with air on the Friday, March 26 edition of “Tamron Hall”