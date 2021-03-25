Mandy Moore Heads Back To Work After Welcoming First Child

Mandy Moore is back on set.

The actress has resumed filming “This Is Us” after welcoming son August “Gus” Harrison on Feb. 20.

“Mom is BACK at work,” Moore captioned an Instagram Story of her getting her hair done.

In a second post, Moore elaborated about how she is “grateful” to have the job she does.

“So grateful to be able to ease back into this job I love so much (and to be able to bring my sweet hubby and baby to hang with me), she added.

Moore co-star Milo Ventimiglia recently paid a sweet tribute to her saying “we need moms like her in the world” during an interview with US Weekly.

He added, “We need people like Mandy and her husband, Taylor [Goldsmith], to be raising kids. They’re good, solid people, and her son is beautiful. I think he’s gonna have a wonderful life. It’s exciting, really, really exciting. I’m happy for her.”