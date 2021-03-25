Paris Hilton Shares Behing The Scenes Video Of Her Lanvin Campaign Shoot

Click to share this via email

Paris Hilton is letting fans look at the making of her Lanvin campaign.

Earlier this month, Hilton was announced as the face of Lanvin’s SS 2021 campaign.

In a new clip, the entrepreneur tells fans “it’s going to be iconic” as she gets ready for the shoot.

The 5 minute clip shows Hilton in a number of looks posing for the camera.

“This is one of my favourite looks, reminds me of a ballerina,” Hilton said of a full skirt pink dress with a diamond bodice.

Wearing a long black trench coat and sunnies, Hilton declared, “I’m feeling like a chic Sherlock Holmes.”

The former reality star has been keeping busy, recently launching a new podcast “This Is Paris“.