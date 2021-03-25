Meghan Markle Bakes Lemon Olive Oil Cake For Volunteers With Homegrown Lemons

Meghan Markle is putting her baking skills front and centre once again.

The Duchess of Sussex baked a lemon olive oil cake with fresh lemons from her garden for volunteers in Chicago who worked alongside World Central Kitchen.

Prince Harry and Meghan sent over the cake, as well as a letter, as part of their Women’s History Month acts of compassion.

“Sometimes we overlook how much it matters to express thanks and show appreciation,” the letter read. “Perhaps we realize now more than ever that fundamental human moments, like enjoying a meal together, fill us up with more than just food (even if that food is delicious!).”

They added, “To that point, we hope you enjoy the offering we baked for you-our small token of thanks, from our home to yours.”

Since WCK’s Covid response began in Chicago, we’ve served nearly 500,000 meals. Today, Dorri of the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago—which has distributed 60,000 meals with WCK—and Sarah, co-owner of Fat Shallot restaurant, shared a safely distanced lunch with women picking up meals. pic.twitter.com/gx8JOqDw2T — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) March 26, 2021

Back in 2018, while on tour in Australia, Meghan now famously whipped up banana bread during her stay at Admiralty House and brought it with her to the Woodley family’s farm in Dubbo.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in Dubbo, Australia. — Photo by Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

Of course, Chicago also holds a special place in Meghan’s heart as the duchess attended Northwestern University there where she joined Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. In 2003 she earned her bachelor’s degree with a double major in theatre and international studies.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s Archewell previously announced a partnership with World Central Kitchen to help build four Community Relief Centers “in regions disproportionately impacted by hunger”.