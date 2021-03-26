‘Big Brother Canada’: It’s Beauty Vs. The Bro As Another Houseguest Is Sent Home

SPOILER ALERT: For those who have yet to watch Thursday night’s eviction episode of “Big Brother Canada”, spoilers lie ahead.

In Rohan’s first turn as HOH, this week’s ceremony concluded with Kyle and Austin on the block — courtesy of Kiefer.

According to Kiefer, the duos in the house need to have their power diminished; if Kyle goes, his alliance with Rohan is fractured; if Austin goes, ditto for her partnership with Breydon — a win for Kiefer either way.

“Just call me the grim Kiefer, ’cause I am ripping these duos apart,” he quipped in a confessional.

As paranoia and tension mount among the houseguests, nobody is more surprised than Kiefer at how well his strategy appears to be working; meanwhile, his own three-way alliance with Tera and Tina seems to be a winning formula.

Following an epic beer bash hosted by Tera and Tina, the duo reconnect with Kiefer and map out their strategy. Their decision: Kyle has gotta go, and they pitch their plan to the fellow houseguests.

Finally, it’s time to cast their votes.

“Austin, it sucks to be on the block with you this week, I’m gonna miss you so much,” says Kyle as he pleads his case to the houseguests. “Houseguests, I love each and every one of you, and you’re gonna be so bored without my jokes and riddles. Everyone remember, don’t let lies tear you guys apart. And RoShow, it looks like it might be the time to go solo, but the show is never over, buddy.”

Then it was Austin’s turn. “I feel like I have built a genuine connection with each and every one of you,” she said. “So with that being said, if it is best for your game, please vote to keep me here. I have a lot of fight left in me and I’m not ready to leave yet.”

When the votes were counted, it was near-unanimous: Kyle is the season’s fourth houseguest to be sent home (his sole vote, no surprise, coming from Rohan).

“It was really tough at first, to go campaign against someone like Austin who I had a great connection with,” Kyle told host Arisa Cox in his exit interview.

“You know, I tried to fight to save myself and it just wasn’t in the cards,” he admitted.

Next week, fans can expect a cool new twist with the introduction of the “invisible” HOH, with the winner of the Head of Household competition holding all the power, but without anyone else knowing the HOH’s identity.

